Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Dave Bishop Nana Ekow Amu I returns to Ghana with Grand Vision for Progress

IMG 20240907 075652 Dave Bishop Nana Ekow Amu I

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm

On September 5, Dave Bishop Nana Ekow Amu I, the Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful, was warmly welcomed at Kotoka International Airport after returning from the U.S. A prominent figure in philanthropy, he plans to expand charitable efforts and development projects in Ghana, including a maternity ward and teachers' quarters.

On September 5, Dave Bishop Nana Ekow Amu I, the Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful, was warmly welcomed at Kotoka International Airport after returning from the U.S. A prominent figure in philanthropy, he plans to expand charitable efforts and development projects in Ghana, including a maternity ward and teachers' quarters. His new citizenship marks a significant commitment to his homeland.



Read full article

Source: StarrFm