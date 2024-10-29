David Harris, Actor in ‘The Warriors,’ ‘Law & Order’ & ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 75

David Harris ( The Warriors) | Paramount / Everett Collection

The Warriors star David Harris, who also appeared in shows such as Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue, has died. He was 75.

The actor passed away on Friday, October 25, at his home in New York City, after a battle with cancer, his daughter Davina told the New York Times,



Born June 18, 1949, in New York City, Harris attended the High School of Performing Arts before landing his first on-screen acting role in the 1976 television movie Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys. This would lead to a number of supporting roles before he landed his most recognizable role as Cochise in Walter Hill’s cult classic 1979 film The Warriors.

Based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel of the same name, The Warriors centers on a street gang who travel 30 miles from the Bronx to their home turf on Coney Island after being framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. Harris’ Cochise was an important member of the gang who stood out for his elaborate sense of fashion. He reprised the role in 2005 for The Warriors video.....



Read full article