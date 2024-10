Wizkid and Davido

Source: Gh Celebrities

Forbes named Davido Africa's richest artist for 2024 with a net worth of $100 million, four times more than rival Wizkid's $25 million.

Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, and Rema follow in the rankings.

The news reignites debates, especially amid ongoing tensions between Davido and Wizkid's fans.



Read full article