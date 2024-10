Davido

Source: Ghanaweekend

Davido expressed gratitude to his fans by gifting the latest Infinix Note phone to one winner and seven others.

Davido expressed gratitude to his fans by gifting the latest Infinix Note phone to one winner and seven others. Inspired by a fan's tweet about his influence on their purchase decision, Davido invited fans to identify his customized phone model to enter the giveaway, earning praise for his generosity.





Read full article