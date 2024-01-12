Dear GhanaWeb: The tale of the big buttocks which is about to cost me my job

File photo of a woman's buttocks

Dear GhanaWeb,

Watching buttocks is my fetish, but it’s not just any buttocks, the bigger and more sexy ones. I cannot resist.



I work at one of the big engineering companies in Ghana and I got employed last two years. I was jobless for two years and it took the grace of God for me to land this job.



My first day was very interesting. Sometimes I feel like the buttocks locate me rather than me locating them.



A very beautiful lady with my ideal buttocks took me around the office on my first day and her backview was just beautiful to ignore.



We eventually became friends but our friendship grew to seeing each other.

I noticed something at the office. Anytime my CEO sees me together with this lady, he looks at me with a deadly look. I asked my girlfriend and she denied knowing the reason our boss acts that way.



I visited her at her place one Saturday for a sleepover. We were setting up the mood to have sex when our boss barged into the room. From the heated argument between my girlfriend and boss, my boss was her sugar daddy but was not willing to accept the breakup.



I sat there quietly to watch them and when it was over, he said, “See you on Monday” to me.



The Monday I was hoping not to see came. He said either he sacks me or I should break up with her to keep my job and enjoy other benefits.



I informed her and she’s also begging me not to leave her. She genuinely likes me and I also do. Aside from her ass, I feel good around her.

So what will it be? Love or my job?



