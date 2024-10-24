Entertainment

Delay Shades Afia Schwar Following Her Recent Wild Allegations

Photo Grid 93 Delay and Afia Schwar

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Delay subtly shaded Afia Schwar after Afia accused her of engaging in prostitution and dating political figures, including NDC flagbearer John Mahama, for money and favors.

Delay subtly shaded Afia Schwar after Afia accused her of engaging in prostitution and dating political figures, including NDC flagbearer John Mahama, for money and favors. Afia's accusations followed Delay's interview with MC Yaa Yeboah, despite the interview not involving Afia directly.



Source: Gh Celebrities