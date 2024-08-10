Entertainment

Details of why Sarkodie’s performance in Paris failed to happen surface online

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.zionfelix.net/

Ghanaian music star Sarkodie’s highly anticipated performance at Station Afrique in Paris was unexpectedly canceled due to unresolved contractual issues.

Eagle Plug, Sarkodie’s agency, revealed that despite signing the contract two months prior and making extensive efforts, the event's organizing agency failed to meet its obligations.

The agency expressed frustration over the broken promises and apologized to disappointed fans, promising future efforts to make amends.

The performance was originally planned as part of the Africa Fan Zone event.

