Diana Asamoah addresses criticism on dressing style

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has spoken out amidst widespread criticism regarding her recent shift in dressing style, emphasising that Christianity transcends outward appearance and rests on personal faith.

In an exclusive interview with KOFI TV, Asamoah addressed inquiries concerning her noticeable change in fashion choices.



When questioned about the rationale behind her altered attire, Diana Asamoah underscored the essence of personal beliefs over sartorial selections within Christianity.



Expressing her dismay, she highlighted how some Ghanaians tend to cast judgment on pastors and religious figures who opt for casual wear, equating it with a decline in spiritual stature.

Asamoah continued by emphasising that outward modesty does not necessarily reflect inner purity, cautioning against hasty assessments based on appearances alone.



Furthermore, she characterised Christianity as an educational journey, urging patience and highlighting God's role as the ultimate instructor for those sincerely seeking spiritual growth.



