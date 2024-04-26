Entertainment

Entertainment
Diana Asamoah causes assistant pastor's arrest over GH₵4K MoMo theft

Diana Asamoah Pink.png Diana Asamoah

Fri, 26 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has credited Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's digitalization efforts for saving her life and money.

In a social media video, Asamoah revealed that her assistant, a pastor, stole GH₵4,000 from her mobile wallet, prompting his arrest.

Describing her assistant's roles, Asamoah highlighted his involvement in her ministry but expressed disappointment at his repeated offenses.

Attributing her swift action to digitalization, Asamoah shared how her assistant confessed to observing her transaction code and transferring the funds for personal use.

