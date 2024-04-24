Diana Asamoah predicts NPP will stay in power until second coming

Diana Asamoah

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah recently asserted her belief that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will remain in power indefinitely, proclaiming, "We will continue to remain in government till Jesus comes."

Addressing doubts about the NPP's electoral prospects in 2024, Asamoah confidently dismissed concerns and urged critics to reconsider their positions.



In a video on Khemical TV’s YouTube channel, Asamoah emphasized her unwavering faith in the party's continued governance, citing her reliance on prayer and her conviction in divine support.

Known for her vocal political stance and alignment with the ruling NPP, Asamoah has consistently defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amid economic criticisms.



Despite warnings to refrain from political involvement, Asamoah has remained resolute in her advocacy for the NPP.