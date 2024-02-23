Diana Asamoah responds to allegations of receiving house and car from NPP

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

In response to swirling rumors suggesting that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) bestowed upon her a car and a house, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has stepped forward to address the speculations.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Asamoah made her stance clear.



Asserting the privacy of such matters, Asamoah stated, "Such issues are private and should remain so."



She emphasized the notion that the rewards of one's labor are rightfully theirs to enjoy, reinforcing the principle of individual ownership.



In a pointed remark directed at critics, Asamoah questioned, "Why don't you mind your constituency and eat from there while I also do the same in mine?"

Her words aimed to underline the importance of focusing on personal endeavors rather than speculating about others.



Drawing from the teachings of Prophet Isaiah (65:21-24), Asamoah paraphrased, "We will not work for someone to enjoy; we will not build for another to occupy; we will not birth children only to suffer premature deaths," stressing the importance of self-sufficiency and reaping the fruits of one's labor.



Turning her attention back to the rumor mill, the renowned Gospel artist posed a thought-provoking question: "Why do you say NPP is wicked and at the same time say NPP is helping Diana Asamoah?" This rhetorical query challenged the inconsistency in perceptions regarding the party's intentions.



In a sarcastic tone, Asamoah suggested, "If that's the case, you should leave the NDC and come join the NPP because, according to you, they are a good party that helps people. If this is indeed what you have seen, don't waste time. Rush and come join so we can all help the party progress," subtly highlighting the contradictions in the accusations leveled against the NPP.