Diana Hamilton's 'Awake Experience' concert ignites ICGC Auditorium

Diana Hamilton at the 'Awake Experience' concert

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) auditorium in Teshie, Accra, witnessed an unparalleled night of music and inspiration as Diana Hamilton's "Awake Experience" concert unfolded, marking a historic moment in gospel music.

The event, meticulously organized by the acclaimed Ghanaian gospel artist, shattered records, emerging as the most triumphant gospel concert ever hosted at the venue.



The evening commenced with a soul-stirring performance by the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus, whose artistry set an electrifying tone for the night. Following suit was Nigerian gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo, whose rendition of chart-topping hits, including "Na You Dey Reign," captivated the audience.

However, the pinnacle of exhilaration was reached when Diana Hamilton graced the stage. Her mesmerizing performance of beloved songs electrified the auditorium, culminating in a momentous collaboration with Mercy Chinwo on their chart-topping track, "The Doing of the Lord."



Beyond the melodies, the concert evolved into a convergence of luminaries. Dignitaries from both the NDC and NPP parties, such as Sam Gyata George, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Julius Debrah, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Elizabeth Ohene, adorned the event, underscoring its significance.