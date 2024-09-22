Entertainment

Diana Hamilton’s message to women looking for the fruit of the womb

Diana Hamilton Domfo Nyame Gracious God Diana Hamilton

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton encourages women struggling with infertility, reminding them to trust God, who promises no barrenness in His kingdom.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton encourages women struggling with infertility, reminding them to trust God, who promises no barrenness in His kingdom. Drawing from her own experiences, she advises women to enjoy their marriage during this time and to pray, assuring them that God will respond in due time.



Source: Mynewsgh