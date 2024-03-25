Diana Hamilton to headline Kent Worships 2024 in UK

Diana Hamilton

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has been named one of the headline acts for this year’s edition of Kent Worships event in the United Kingdom (UK) on April 27, 2024.

Being organised by the Rehoboth Network of Churches International, the event will take place at the Midkent College Medway Campus, located on Midway Road, Gillingham ME71FN at 2pm.



The event promises an afternoon of soul-stirring music, heartfelt worship, and inspiring messages.



Leading the line-up of performers is renowned gospel artiste Diana Hamilton, supported by Rev. Henry Godson-Afful, whose powerful voices and profound messages are sure to uplift and inspire attendees.



Joining them on stage will be the talented choir group, Inspirational Cheribs, whose harmonious melodies will fill the venue with joy and praise.

In addition to the musical performances, Kent Worships 2024 will feature a line-up of esteemed gospel musicians and ministers, including Maame Serwaa, Pastor Boma, Papa Richie, Pastor Matthew Godson-Afful, Precious Bardoom, Pastor Prince Antwi, and Ern Ruthy.



Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and anointing to the event, ensuring a diverse and spiritually enriching experience for all in attendance.



As part of the event, there will also be free health screenings starting at 1pm, providing attendees with an opportunity to prioritise their physical well-being alongside their spiritual nourishment.



Kent Worships 2024 is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of faith, unity, and the transformative power of worship.