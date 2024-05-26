Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Entertainment
0

Disney songwriter Richard M Sherman dies aged 95

Sherman Disney Richard M. Sherman

Sun, 26 May 2024 Source: BBC

Composer Richard M. Sherman, known for creating iconic Disney songs, died at 95 in Beverly Hills.

Partnering with his late brother Robert, they won two Oscars in 1965 for "Mary Poppins."

Their notable works include "The Jungle Book's" "Trust in Me" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's" "Truly Scrumptious."

Disney announced his death was due to age-related illness.

The Sherman brothers, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and recipients of the National Medal of the Arts in 2008, wrote over 150 songs for Disney.

Sherman's funeral will be held on May 31 in California. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Read full article

Source: BBC