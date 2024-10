Chavez sold ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who supplied it to Perry.

Source: BBC

Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine, which contributed to actor Matthew Perry's death.

Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison, and has agreed to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his medical license.



