Does shaving really make your hair grow back thicker, faster and darker?

Shaving

Shaving does not make hair grow back thicker, darker, or faster. Shaving only removes hair above the skin, affecting its appearance but not its growth rate, thickness, or color. Hair may seem coarser initially because the blunt ends are more noticeable. Hormones and genetics determine hair growth.

