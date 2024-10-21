Doing secular music doesn’t mean we don’t believe in God – Sefa

Sefadzi Abena Amesu

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian music artist Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, recently clarified misunderstandings regarding the relationship between secular music and spirituality.

During an interview on Asaase 995’s Rush Hour with host Elvis Crystal, Sefa asserted that choosing a career in secular music does not imply a lack of faith in God.



She remarked, “Just because you see somebody doing secular music doesn’t mean that they don’t believe in God or in a higher power.”

Sefa further elaborated that spirituality is an individual experience, often kept private, stating, “God is in the heart; it’s not about doing too much outside,” thereby emphasizing the significance of personal belief over societal judgment.



