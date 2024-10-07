Dolly Parton announces $1m donation to Hurricane Helene recovery

Source: BBC

Dolly Parton announced a personal donation of $1 million for disaster recovery following Hurricane Helene, which caused significant devastation and over 225 deaths. At a Tennessee event, she expressed her heartbreak over the storm's impact and emphasized her commitment to help affected communities, echoing her past charitable efforts.





