Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Dolly Parton announces $1m donation to Hurricane Helene recovery

IMG 20241007 063629 Dolly Parton announces $1m donation to Hurricane Helene recovery

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Dolly Parton announced a personal donation of $1 million for disaster recovery following Hurricane Helene, which caused significant devastation and over 225 deaths.

Dolly Parton announced a personal donation of $1 million for disaster recovery following Hurricane Helene, which caused significant devastation and over 225 deaths. At a Tennessee event, she expressed her heartbreak over the storm's impact and emphasized her commitment to help affected communities, echoing her past charitable efforts.



Read full article

Source: BBC