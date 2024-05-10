Don Jazzy celebrates Mavin Records' 12-year journey

MAVIN Records boasts a roster of over ten current and former signees

Celebrated Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy commemorates the 12-year journey of MAVIN Records, a prolific music label renowned for producing top-tier artists and amassing over 40 billion streams.

Established as one of Nigeria's premier record labels, MAVIN Records boasts a roster of over ten current and former signees, showcasing a legacy of talent and innovation.



In a series of video clips, Don Jazzy showcased current and past MAVIN artists, underscoring their impact on streaming platforms and the broader music industry.



From MAVIN Records' inaugural launch in 2012, Don Jazzy has steered the label's trajectory, culminating in a heartfelt expression of gratitude to supporters for twelve years of realizing his dream.



Collaborations between MAVIN artists have yielded chart-topping hits such as "Dorobucci" and "Amina," solidifying the label's influence on the Nigerian music landscape.

Notable MAVIN alumni include Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks, whose departures haven't dimmed their shine as they continue to thrive in the music industry, showcasing the label's enduring legacy of nurturing talent.



