Don Jazzy encourages entrepreneurs to dream big after securing UMG deal

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, has delivered an inspiring message to entrepreneurs, urging them not to abandon their dreams and aspirations.

In a video shared on Instagram, the music icon emphasized the importance of perseverance and action for entrepreneurs, emphasizing that starting small shouldn't deter them from pursuing their goals.



Acknowledging the daunting nature of initiating and sustaining a business, Don Jazzy expressed his belief that the rewards justify the challenges encountered along the journey.



“Dear entrepreneurs, dream big, start small, but most importantly, start. Know why you started and keep going no matter how rough it gets cos trust me there will be tough times. There will be distractions too but you see me I stay minding my business,” he shared.





Don Jazzy's remarks follow the recent announcement by Universal Music Group (UMG) regarding a significant investment in Mavin Global (Mavin), a powerhouse Afrobeats label based in Nigeria.



Pending regulatory approval, the deal, anticipated to conclude later this year, signifies a major milestone for the Nigerian music industry.



Under the agreement, Mavin's Nigerian team will benefit from the extensive network of labels and enterprises within UMG.



Presently, Mavin, alongside its talented roster, is internationally distributed (excluding Africa) through Virgin Music Group. Notably, UMG's vast network has facilitated partnerships with U.S. labels such as Republic for Ayra Starr and Interscope for Lifesize Teddy.



Despite the partnership, Mavin will retain autonomy over its strategic decisions and talent development initiatives. Don Jazzy, the founder and CEO, along with COO Tega Oghenejobo, will continue to lead the company, further solidifying Mavin's position in the global music landscape.