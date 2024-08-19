Entertainment

Don't be swayed by empty promises - Agya Koo tells youth

Screenshot 2024 08 19 055319.png Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Actor Kofi Adu, known as Agya Koo, has called on Ghanaians to support NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential election.

Agya Koo praised President Akufo-Addo’s government for its developmental projects and urged the youth not to be misled by empty promises.

Speaking at the NPP's campaign launch in Takoradi on August 18, he emphasized the importance of voting for the NPP to secure a better future for Ghana.

The NPP has also unveiled its manifesto, outlining Dr. Bawumia's vision for the nation.

