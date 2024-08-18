Entertainment

Don’t be swayed by sweet talk; choose Bawumia for development – Agya Koo to Ghanaians

Agya Koo Npp Member Agya Koo

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, urging Ghanaians to support him in the 2024 election. At an NPP rally, Agya Koo praised President Akufo-Addo’s achievements and encouraged voters to back Bawumia for continued progress, urging the youth to stay focused.



Source: Tigpost