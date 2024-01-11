Don’t compare Cheddar to NAM1, I’ve personally known him for years - Diamond Appiah

Ghanaian socialite, Diamond Appiah, is unhappy about the ‘fraud’ tag that has been bestowed on the leader of The New Force Movement, Nana Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Her concerns are in reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger’s statement projecting Cheddar as a ‘sheep in a wolves clothing.’



In the wake of rising concerns that characterized the cancellation of Cheddar’s conference and the unveiling of his presidential ambitions, Afia Schwarzenegger urged citizens to exercise caution while dealing with him.



She drew comparisons between the New Force leader and the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) while highlighting the questionable intentions associated with both figures.



Afia also cautioned the public against falling for superficial appearances, likening Cheddar to NAM1, whose operations faced challenges, leading to financial difficulties for customers.



However, Diamond Appiah has vehemently disagreed with the above claims.

She insists that it is extremely unfair to perceive Cheddar, who has no fraudulent history, in such a negative light.



Diamond said she has maintained a personal relationship with Cheddar for several years now, and that he is nothing like the image being put out there.



“All those comparing Cheddar to NAM1 are jokers. Some of us have known him personally for years now and he is nothing like that. Has anyone heard all these years that Cheddar has defrauded someone before? So why do Ghanaians always like to tarnish the image of successful people with lies and pull each other down? It’s sad,” she wrote on Instagram.







Background

‘The New Force’ leader, on Sunday, January 7, unveiled himself as the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and Africa.



Speaking at a press conference engendered by the government’s 11th-hour cancellation of a rally dubbed ‘The Convention 2024’ he had put together in Accra and at which he had assembled influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi to discuss key challenges confronting the continent's development, Kwame Bediako said he was no one to be scared of.



Cheddar declared Africa as the next biggest thing and positioned himself as the agent of change.



Cancellation



Cheddar’s convention faced an unexpected disruption, with special security forces and the military intervening, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

According to organizers, the National Security informed them that the allocated date of Sunday, January 7th, 2024, had been designated for "security drills" at the Black Star Square.



In a letter, the government claimed that the event replacing Cheddar’s convention at the Black Stars Square was absolutely valuable and could not wait, even though the organizers had paid for and reserved the space.



The ministry stated in the letter that the event organizers will receive a GH₵10,000 reimbursement.



EB/NOQ