Don’t depend solely on government funding - King Ampaw urges filmmakers

King Ampaw

Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, King Ampaw, cautioned aspiring filmmakers against relying solely on government financial assistance for their projects.

Known for his iconic 1983 movie ‘Kukurantumi: Road to Accra’, King Ampaw emphasized that government funding often falls short of meeting the actual requirements for film productions.



"Actually, to put the facts down, commercial productions have got very little, not much to do with government. It is purely private business because of the money involved," he articulated during the interview.



King Ampaw highlighted the limitations of government funds, suggesting that while they may provide some relief, they seldom suffice for comprehensive film production endeavors.



He urged the younger generation of filmmakers to reconsider their reliance on government support, stating, "After all, how much money can the government give to the so many filmmakers?"



Throughout his illustrious career, King Ampaw disclosed that he has never sought financial assistance from the Ghanaian government for his film projects.

Instead, he secured support from entities like the European Union and the German government, stressing the importance of individual effort in pursuing funding opportunities.



"It was through my own efforts... You must write your script, you must approach them," he advised, underscoring the proactive approach required to attract investors and secure financing.



As discussions around film funding continue, the National Film Authority, operating under the Development and Classification of Film Act (Act 935), has reassured stakeholders of ongoing efforts to establish the Film Development Fund.



This initiative aims to provide financial support for various film formats, including full-length feature films, short and medium-length features, as well as television productions designed to promote attitudinal change and cultural values.



In light of King Ampaw's insights, Ghanaian filmmakers are urged to prioritize the development of compelling scripts capable of attracting investment, fostering self-reliance in the pursuit of their creative endeavors.