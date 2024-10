Ghanaian singer Efya recently shared a thought-provoking message with her followers on X, advising them against financial recklessness.

“Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that steal money,” she wrote, urging fans to prioritize their own stability rather than engaging in unnecessary competition.



Efya, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s top female vocalists, has consistently used her platform to inspire and guide her audience.

Her recent tweet adds to the growing conversation around mindful living in a society driven by appearances.



