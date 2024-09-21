Don't just sign any contract - Sonnie Badu advises young musicians

Gospel artist Sonnie Badu has raised concerns about Ghana's royalty system, urging musicians to carefully review contracts before signing.

In a September 18 interview on Rhythmz, he criticized the existing structure and called for better understanding of contractual terms to prevent exploitation.



Badu stressed the importance of being informed, recalling his refusal to sign contracts from Ghana due to anticipated issues.



He cited fellow artist Joyce Blessing, who reported receiving just 1,200 Ghana cedis in royalties after ten years in the industry, highlighting systemic flaws.

Badu expressed frustration over the lack of fair compensation for artists, stating he is hesitant to enter contracts.



Regarding his own royalties, he mentioned that his mother manages those affairs, indicating limited involvement in financial matters.



His comments underscore the ongoing struggles faced by many Ghanaian musicians in securing equitable remuneration for their work.



Read full article