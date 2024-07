Agya Koo

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran Hiplife musician Big Joe Frazier criticized actor Agya Koo for comparing Ghana's hardships with those abroad. In an interview, Frazier expressed disappointment, arguing that while difficulties exist worldwide, Ghana's challenges are more severe, especially in job availability and basic needs.





