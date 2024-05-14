Don’t let awards divide us - Stonebwoy urges colleagues

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has offered wise counsel to his fellow artists, advising them not to let the pursuit of awards sow discord within their ranks.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, he emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing the Ghanaian music industry.



Stonebwoy stressed that awards should not be a source of division but rather a celebration of collective achievements.



He urged artists to remain focused on their craft and the greater goal of promoting Ghanaian music on the global stage.



Addressing his nominations for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), the 'Ekelebe' hitmaker expressed gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the hard work of all the artists honored.

He highlighted the significance of using awards as a platform to inspire others and elevate the industry as a whole.



During an appearance on Property FM in Cape Coast, Stonebwoy reiterated his commitment to using any awards won to bring honor to Ghana and motivate aspiring musicians.



He emphasized the collaborative effort required to propel Ghanaian music to greater heights, commending the dedication of his fellow artists.