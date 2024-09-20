Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Don’t marry if you can’t be responsible – Rex Omar advise

Rex Omar1 Rex Omar

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Rex Omar has advised those lacking maturity to avoid marriage, calling it a serious commitment requiring leadership and courage.

Musician Rex Omar has advised those lacking maturity to avoid marriage, calling it a serious commitment requiring leadership and courage. In an interview, he emphasized that marriage isn’t for everyone, cautioning against entering it solely for sexual reasons, as it involves significant responsibilities beyond that.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh