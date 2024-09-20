Don’t marry if you can’t be responsible – Rex Omar advise

Menu ›
Fri, 20 Sep 2024
Musician Rex Omar has advised those lacking maturity to avoid marriage, calling it a serious commitment requiring leadership and courage.
Musician Rex Omar has advised those lacking maturity to avoid marriage, calling it a serious commitment requiring leadership and courage. In an interview, he emphasized that marriage isn’t for everyone, cautioning against entering it solely for sexual reasons, as it involves significant responsibilities beyond that.
