Don’t see your ex-husband as an enemy when you divorce – Ohemaa Mercy

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy advises women undergoing divorce to avoid viewing their ex-husbands as enemies, particularly if children are involved. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a cooperative relationship due to their shared covenant and encourages letting faith guide them through this challenging period.
