“Dr. Likee is one of the most humble entertainers I have met” – Flowking Stone Praises

Flowking Stone and Dr. Likee

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian musician Flowking Stone praised comedian Dr. Likee (Ras Nene) for his humility, stating his character has remained unchanged despite fame.

Ghanaian musician Flowking Stone praised comedian Dr. Likee (Ras Nene) for his humility, stating his character has remained unchanged despite fame. Flowking Stone, recalling past collaborations, noted Dr. Likee’s respectful nature as a rare quality in the entertainment industry, especially compared to other popular figures who might adopt a pompous attitude.





Read full article