Dr Osei Kwame Despite gets a gold casket for the burial of his mother-in-law

Despite's casket

Source: Zionfelix

This weekend, Osei Kwame Despite will say goodbye to his late mother-in-law who passed away a few weeks ago.

The body of Despite’s mother-in-law was carried by helicopter in a stylish casket ahead of her funeral, scheduled to take place in Mamponteng from October 11th to 13th.



Following the service in Accra, her remains were transported to Mamponteng, near Kumasi, for the final burial and funeral ceremonies.

An online video depicts the arrival of the deceased's golden casket by helicopter, where it was met by the grieving family.



Kwame Despite, his wife Awurama Osei, and a large crowd were present as pallbearers transported the casket to a waiting hearse.



