Drake collaborator BNYX calls out Serena Williams' 'Not Like Us' dance, deeming song 'old and corny'

Serena Williams

In recent events, Kendrick Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" continues to dominate despite growing fatigue among some listeners.

The song sparked renewed attention during the ESPY Awards, where Serena Williams joked about its impact, seemingly aimed at Drake.

However, not all responses were positive, with producer BNYX criticizing the ongoing references as tiresome and predictable in today's fast-paced music scene.



