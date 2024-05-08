Drake's security guard shot amid Kendrick Lamar feud

Kendrick Lamar, Drake

A shooting incident occurred at the Toronto home of Canadian rapper Drake early Tuesday morning, leaving one security guard severely injured.

The incident unfolded around 2 am near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood.



The wounded guard was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the assailant fled the scene in a vehicle.



Drake, who escaped unharmed, was confirmed safe by his security team, but his presence during the attack remains unconfirmed by police.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, with investigations ongoing. Initial reports suggest the guard was targeted in a drive-by shooting.



Coinciding with the incident is a heated feud between Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar, marked by the release of diss tracks and personal jabs.



Drake, a five-time Grammy award winner, has an illustrious music career with numerous chart-topping hits and is a prominent figure in the global music scene.