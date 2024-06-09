Dumsormuststop: Celebrities didn’t show up because they can’t bite a hand that feeds them – DKB

DKB

Source: Mynewsgh

Comedian DKB criticized fellow creatives for staying silent on national issues, suggesting they fear upsetting the government, which they may have benefited from.

He urged them to be honest about their political affiliations.



Yvonne Nelson and others organized a vigil demanding consistent electricity, reminiscent of the "Dumsor Must Stop" protest during Mahama's presidency.



However, the turnout was lower than anticipated.

DKB questioned the absence of support from their peers, implying a reluctance to criticize the government.



He emphasized the importance of speaking out, even if it means revealing political biases, to address societal issues effectively.



