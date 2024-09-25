Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

E.L to thrill patrons at 'The New False' comedy show by Lekzy Decomic

E.L Out With 'Soba' E.L

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The upcoming comedy event "The New False," organized by Lekzy DeComic, promises an entertaining blend of comedy and music.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live