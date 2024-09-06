Eat lighter dinner to sleep like a baby: Tips to avoid overeating at night

Eating Late At Night

Eating immediately before bed can severely impact sleep quality and digestion. Dietician Shyla Cadogan highlights that during sleep, metabolism slows down, making digestion challenging and often leading to bloating and restless nights. To avoid this, she advises having balanced meals throughout the day to prevent overeating at dinner and engaging in relaxing activities rather than eating out of boredom. To improve sleep quality, finish eating at least a few hours before bedtime and consider light activities after dinner, such as walking. This approach helps the digestive system and enhances overall sleep.

