Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Ebo Taylor’s world tours, song releases after 80 years is my benchmark – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei Bench.png Bisa Kdei

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Bisa Kdei aims to match the legacy of Highlife legend Ebo Taylor, inspired by Taylor’s global tours and enduring music into his 80s.

Bisa Kdei aims to match the legacy of Highlife legend Ebo Taylor, inspired by Taylor’s global tours and enduring music into his 80s. Kdei, in an interview, expressed his desire to achieve similar longevity and impact, hoping his timeless songs like "Mansa" and "Brother Brother" will continue to resonate for decades.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh