Ebo Taylor’s world tours, song releases after 80 years is my benchmark – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei

Source: Mynewsgh

Bisa Kdei aims to match the legacy of Highlife legend Ebo Taylor, inspired by Taylor’s global tours and enduring music into his 80s. Kdei, in an interview, expressed his desire to achieve similar longevity and impact, hoping his timeless songs like "Mansa" and "Brother Brother" will continue to resonate for decades.





