Edem criticises Sister Derby's stance on lady who danced with Omah Lay

Edem

Rapper Edem has criticised Sister Derby's stance on the lady who gained attention for dancing with Nigerian singer Omah Lay, asserting that the lady, identified as Jessani, disrespected her boyfriend.

While Sister Derby, also known as the African Mermaid, defended Jessani, stating that she owed no one an apology for simply dancing, Edem expressed his disagreement.



"It pains me to see the Omah Lay concert girl explain herself. Dancing casually. Young people, not married, but making a big deal out of it. Just simple entertainment. Jamaicans will find it amusing. Boys will openly cheat and never publicly apologise," Sister Derby wrote on X.



She further suggested that it would have been better for Jesse's boyfriend to celebrate the moment instead of expressing insecurity.



"They want her to feel guilty for the boy's insecurities. Instead of him proudly showing off a cool video of her on stage and confidently saying to those around that she's his girl (the one who caught the star of the night, Omah Lay's, attention!), he's just being insecure," she added.

However, Edem disagreed with Sister Derby's perspective, emphasising the importance of taking relationships seriously for successful marriages.



"If you don't take your relationship seriously, you can't handle marriage seriously... One is a dress rehearsal, the other is the real deal... ???? Unless you're not serious," Edem asserted on X.



