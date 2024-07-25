Efia Odo questions the thinking behind Bawumia’s credit scoring system

Efia Odo

Source: Mynewsgh

Socialite Efia Odo criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s credit system proposal, arguing it’s impractical due to high youth unemployment in Ghana. She believes unemployed individuals won't be able to repay credits, leading to debt issues, despite Bawumia’s plan to enhance mobile phone affordability through structured payments.





