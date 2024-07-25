Efia Odo questions the thinking behind Bawumia’s credit scoring system

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Socialite Efia Odo criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s credit system proposal, arguing it’s impractical due to high youth unemployment in Ghana. She believes unemployed individuals won't be able to repay credits, leading to debt issues, despite Bawumia’s plan to enhance mobile phone affordability through structured payments.
