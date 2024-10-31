Efia Odo turned down my sexual advances – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale admitted on the Rants and Bants podcast that he made advances toward Efia Odo, who consistently turned him down despite their occasional intimate settings.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale admitted on the Rants and Bants podcast that he made advances toward Efia Odo, who consistently turned him down despite their occasional intimate settings. He claimed they have been naked together, but Efia, whom he describes as disliking sex, always refused his propositions.





Read full article