Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
1

Efia Odo turned down my sexual advances – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Clashes Arnold United Showbiz 1068x629 Shatta Wale

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale admitted on the Rants and Bants podcast that he made advances toward Efia Odo, who consistently turned him down despite their occasional intimate settings.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale admitted on the Rants and Bants podcast that he made advances toward Efia Odo, who consistently turned him down despite their occasional intimate settings. He claimed they have been naked together, but Efia, whom he describes as disliking sex, always refused his propositions.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh