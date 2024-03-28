Efia Odo validates Kwesi Arthur's silence on past relationship in recent interview

Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo supports Kwesi Arthur's decision to avoid discussing their past relationship, calling his response valid.

During a recent interview on Hitz FM, Kwesi Arthur revealed his present marriage status, tactfully avoiding any mention of Efia Odo.



Emphasizing the importance of respecting his wife, Kwesi stated that discussing other women would be disrespectful.



He clarified that he and Efia haven't been in contact for years, further emphasizing their disconnection.



When questioned about Kwesi Arthur's remarks on TikTok, Efia Odo deemed them appropriate, expressing her approval on Snapchat.

She revealed her previous romantic involvement with Kwesi Arthur during the latest season of GH Queens.



Efia Odo disclosed their three-year relationship, which ended due to Kwesi's sudden change in behavior.



Since their breakup, she has remained celibate as part of her healing process, focusing on personal growth.