Efya urges fans to avoid financial recklessness

Ghanaian singer Efya recently shared a powerful message on X, cautioning her followers against financial irresponsibility.

"Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that steal money,” she advised, encouraging fans to focus on their own financial stability instead of engaging in unnecessary competition.



As one of Ghana’s top female vocalists, Efya has long used her platform to inspire and uplift her audience.



Her latest message adds to the ongoing conversation about mindful living and avoiding the pressures of appearances in modern society.

The tweet comes as Efya gears up for her much-anticipated ‘Efya Live’ concert on December 23, which promises to deliver an unforgettable night of music.



Fans are eagerly awaiting the event, further amplifying the buzz around her influence both on and off the stage.



Read full article