Election 2000: David Kwamena Bolton recalls VIP's regretful involvement in politics

David Kwamena Bolton

Source: Classfmonline

David Kwamena Bolton, a renowned Ghanaian music executive, advised musicians to avoid politics, citing negative impacts on VIP's career after they recorded a political victory song in 2000.

