Election 2000: David Kwamena Bolton recalls VIP's regretful involvement in politics

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline
David Kwamena Bolton, a renowned Ghanaian music executive, advised musicians to avoid politics, citing negative impacts on VIP's career after they recorded a political victory song in 2000. Bolton warned that political involvement can alienate fans and harm long-term careers, despite potential financial gains.
