Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Election 2000: David Kwamena Bolton recalls VIP's regretful involvement in politics

David Kwamena David Kwamena Bolton

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

David Kwamena Bolton, a renowned Ghanaian music executive, advised musicians to avoid politics, citing negative impacts on VIP's career after they recorded a political victory song in 2000.

David Kwamena Bolton, a renowned Ghanaian music executive, advised musicians to avoid politics, citing negative impacts on VIP's career after they recorded a political victory song in 2000. Bolton warned that political involvement can alienate fans and harm long-term careers, despite potential financial gains.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline