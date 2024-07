KOD in his Mahama T-shirt

Source: Classfmonline

Fashion and media star Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) has lost friends after publicly supporting the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed indifference to this, emphasizing personal integrity and political choice.

KOD is actively promoting NDC events and supporting former President John Dramani Mahama's campaign.



