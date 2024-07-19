Election 2024: 'There's a cry', speak up but don't be a selfish fanatic – Trigmatic

Trigmatic

Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian artist Trigmatic urged voters to prioritize the country's needs over partisan interests in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections. Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, he emphasized evaluating leadership performance and making informed decisions at the polls, advising against selfishness and encouraging patriotism.





