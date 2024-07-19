Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Election 2024: 'There's a cry', speak up but don't be a selfish fanatic – Trigmatic

Trigm Trigmatic

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian artist Trigmatic urged voters to prioritize the country's needs over partisan interests in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

Ghanaian artist Trigmatic urged voters to prioritize the country's needs over partisan interests in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections. Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, he emphasized evaluating leadership performance and making informed decisions at the polls, advising against selfishness and encouraging patriotism.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline