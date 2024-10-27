Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Empress Gifty Donates Cash To Legendary Gospel Artistes On Her Birthday

Empress Gifty Veteran Gospel Artistes Empress Gifty

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty marked her October 25 birthday by donating to veteran Gospel artistes she admired, including Georgia Adjei, Diana Hopeson, and Mary Ghansah.

Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty marked her October 25 birthday by donating to veteran Gospel artistes she admired, including Georgia Adjei, Diana Hopeson, and Mary Ghansah. Inspired by God’s direction, she honored their influence on her career by sowing a financial "seed" in gratitude for their impact.



Read full article

Source: ZionFelix