Empress Gifty Donates Cash To Legendary Gospel Artistes On Her Birthday

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty marked her October 25 birthday by donating to veteran Gospel artistes she admired, including Georgia Adjei, Diana Hopeson, and Mary Ghansah.
Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty marked her October 25 birthday by donating to veteran Gospel artistes she admired, including Georgia Adjei, Diana Hopeson, and Mary Ghansah. Inspired by God’s direction, she honored their influence on her career by sowing a financial "seed" in gratitude for their impact.
Source: ZionFelix