Empress Gifty to host Trec24 on April 1

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty, one of Ghana's esteemed musicians, has officially announced this year's edition of The Resurrection Effect Concert, known as TREC24.

Scheduled for Easter Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Living Faith Ministries International Church (LFMIC) in Ashaley Botwe, Old Town Down, the event carries the theme "He has Risen" and will commence at 4 pm.



Joining Empress Gifty on stage for the event will be MOG Music, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and Akesse Brempong, promising an evening filled with soulful performances.



Expressing gratitude to her supporters, Empress Gifty revealed that due to prior commitments and projects undertaken last year, TREC took a hiatus. However, she assured attendees that measures have been put in place for this year's edition.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, due to some projects the Empress Ministries embarked on last year and her absence in the country at that time, we did not stage TREC. This notwithstanding, I am more than happy to announce to you that TREC is on this year," she shared with the gathering.



In a departure from previous years, the concert will be held indoors for the first time, ensuring a clear atmosphere regardless of weather conditions.



Empress Gifty also disclosed plans to provide a platform for emerging gospel musicians to showcase their talents and bless the audience during the event, further enriching the concert experience.