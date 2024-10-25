Entertainment

Entertainment
Eno Barony readies new body-positive anthem “Boozen”

Eno Barony (2) Eno Barony

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following the success of her empowering 2019 hit “Heavy Load,” which celebrated plus-size women embracing their bodies, Ghanaian rap queen Eno Barony is back with another bold statement.

