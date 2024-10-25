Eno Barony readies new body-positive anthem “Boozen”

Following the success of her empowering 2019 hit “Heavy Load,” which celebrated plus-size women embracing their bodies, Ghanaian rap queen Eno Barony is back with another bold statement.

She is set to release “BOOZEN,” the latest track off her much-anticipated album No Manual.



“BOOZEN” takes its name from a popular slang term for “heavy” or “big” and explores the topic of men who are attracted to full-figured women.



The song promises to be a reflection of Eno Barony’s commitment to promoting self-love, body confidence, and challenging societal beauty standards, much like she did with “Heavy Load.”

With her unique lyrical prowess and infectious energy, “BOOZEN” is expected to resonate with the general public, especially plus-size women, offering yet another anthem of empowerment.



Fans of Eno Barony can look forward to this exciting release, which is sure to make waves, just as “Heavy Load” continues to be a fan favourite.



Stay tuned for the release of “BOOZEN” on Friday 25th October 2024 and join the movement of body positivity and self-love!



